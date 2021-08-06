2,564 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,770,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 105,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $320.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $321.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

