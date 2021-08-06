2,485 Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FARO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.74. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.35.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

