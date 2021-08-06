24,562 Shares in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZKIN. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZK International Group by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ZK International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ZK International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZK International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZK International Group stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

