2,400 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $189.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

