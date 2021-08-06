22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Issues Earnings Results

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%.

Shares of XXII stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.57. 63,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,747. The stock has a market cap of $544.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XXII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

