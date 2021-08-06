$22.00 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce $22.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.90 million. argenx reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 145.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $535.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $605.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $206.31 million, with estimates ranging from $105.85 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in argenx by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in argenx by 15.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,010. argenx has a 52 week low of $212.66 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

