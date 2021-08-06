21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Up 6.1%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.17. 22,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,200,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

VNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,757 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 44,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,174,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 599,428 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

