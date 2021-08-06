21,998 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.27. 230,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $213.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

