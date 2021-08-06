20,941 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,238,000 after buying an additional 289,584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,615,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.38. 58,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,956. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

