2,005 Shares in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,032,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth $998,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $932,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 2,142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RSVA opened at $15.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

