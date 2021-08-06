200,400 Shares in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Acquired by Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Shares of DMYQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,756. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile
