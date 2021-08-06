$2.75 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce $2.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%.

SPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,411. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $413.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

