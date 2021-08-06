19,132 Shares in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBTX opened at $29.95 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

