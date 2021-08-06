1,870 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.59.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $7.20 on Friday, hitting $258.42. 71,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.67. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.64 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

