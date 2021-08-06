1,840 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $270.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.56. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

