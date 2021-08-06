$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to post $180,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix reported sales of $260,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $2.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 million to $3.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.78 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $29.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 over the last three months. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anterix by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 512,262 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter worth $14,358,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter worth $9,223,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 317.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 168,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 128,402 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEX stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.77. 42,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,495. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.