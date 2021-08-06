$18.04 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce $18.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $18.65 million. Codexis reported sales of $14.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $88.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $91.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $108.89 million, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $129.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $22.65. 320,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25. Codexis has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

