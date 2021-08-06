16,630 Shares in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

