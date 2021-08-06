12,000 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,550.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

