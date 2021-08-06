11,720 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.34.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.