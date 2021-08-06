113,264 Shares in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of SONN opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Pankaj Mohan purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,000 shares of company stock worth $88,200. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.