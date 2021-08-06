$106.17 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post $106.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $106.90 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $105.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $432.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $479.78 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $492.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%.

CASA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $601.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

