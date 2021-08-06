1,019 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $320.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.98. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

