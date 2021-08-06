$101.50 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post $101.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.10 million and the highest is $111.80 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $96.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $405.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.30 million to $442.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $416.89 million, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $464.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTLR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 408,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

