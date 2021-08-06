$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.50. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $137,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,941 shares of company stock valued at $809,342. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76. Stepan has a 1-year low of $105.96 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.