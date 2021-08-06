$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of EHC opened at $80.95 on Friday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $18,220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

