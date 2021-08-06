$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.11. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Several analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICFI stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75. ICF International has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

