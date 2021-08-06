0Chain Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $19.80 million and approximately $298,138.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00091627 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.