-$0.75 EPS Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.60). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million.

CLLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,994,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 392.9% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 276,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 222,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 59,738 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,049. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67. Cellectis has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $636.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

