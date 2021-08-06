$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.65. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 112.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.21. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

