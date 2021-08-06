$0.58 EPS Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.55. The Western Union reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.95.

Shares of WU stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 50,072 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

