$0.42 EPS Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 139,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,426,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

