$0.40 EPS Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.35. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $45,739,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after buying an additional 390,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 2,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 195,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 60,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

