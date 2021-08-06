-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

2U stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. 2U has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

