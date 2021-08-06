$0.25 EPS Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 82.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

MRCC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

