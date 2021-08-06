$0.25 EPS Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 82.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

MRCC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.