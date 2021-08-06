-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In related news, CFO Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $465,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $2,075,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of -0.13. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

