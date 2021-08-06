$0.04 EPS Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. Materialise posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of MTLS stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,572. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.53 and a beta of 0.55. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 17.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

