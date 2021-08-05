ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $116,596.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

