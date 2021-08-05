ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. Research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.