Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $21,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.26. 90,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,763. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.54.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

