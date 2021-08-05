Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Buy

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

CHEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

