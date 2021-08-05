Zacks Investment Research Upgrades F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Buy

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

FNB opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 12.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $438,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.