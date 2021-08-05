Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to “Buy”

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.50. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

