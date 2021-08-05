Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.21. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.