Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $47.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 33,111 shares of company stock worth $1,677,574. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

