Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 165,666 shares of company stock worth $2,591,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,350,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,880 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

