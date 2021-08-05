Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) to Hold

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLXPF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:CLXPF opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19. Cybin has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

