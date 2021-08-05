Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $191.64 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.66. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

