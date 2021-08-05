Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on URI shares. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

NYSE:URI traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.39. 13,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.56. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $1,488,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

