Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report sales of $91.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $95.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $90.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $367.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LXFR opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $569.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 14.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.